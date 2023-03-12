U.S. regulators pulled the plug on the bank on Friday after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for it to stay afloat on its own

U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Washington has ruled out a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as they try to avoid financial "contagion" from the bank's collapse.

American regulators pulled the plug on SVB on Friday after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for it to stay afloat on its own. SVB had been a key lender to U.S. startups since the early 1980s.

"We want to make sure that the troubles that exist at one bank don't create contagion to others that are sound," Yellen said during an interview with CBS News.

"I'm sure they (the FDIC) are considering a wide range of available options that include acquisitions," she continued.

During the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out... and the reforms that have been put in place means that we're not going to do that again," Yellen said.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial meltdown, U.S. regulators instituted new regulations that required major banks to hold additional capital in case of trouble. Despite being unknown to much of the public for decades, SVB's implosion represents the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008 and the second-largest failure ever for a retail bank in the United States.

SVB had become the 16th largest U.S. bank by assets, focusing on financing start-ups. By the end of 2022, SVB had $209 billion in assets and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits.

In addition to American customers being affected, the Israeli branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Tel Aviv has ceased operations, according to tech12.

Approximately 40 employees of the Israeli branch stopped working after receiving an email saying that only a limited number of employees will stay for a period of up to 45 days.