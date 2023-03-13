U.S. govt tries to calm investors after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Regulators decided to close New York’s Signature Bank, which specialized in cryptocurrency

U.S. authorities introduced emergency measures on Sunday to calm investors and boost confidence in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

American regulators said customers of the failed bank will have access to all their deposits starting Monday. They also set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds, while the Federal Reserve made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

"We think the steps taken by the Fed, Treasury and (the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp) will decisively break the psychological 'doom loop' across the regional banking sector," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

However, worries about broader banking risks remain as the Fed plans to continue interest rate hikes.

"Fairly or not, the episode will contribute to higher levels of background volatility, with investors watching warily for other cracks to emerge as the Fed’s policy tightening continues," Schamotta noted.

Regulators also decided to close New York’s Signature Bank, which specialized in cryptocurrency. It was established by the Israeli Hapoalim bank in 2001 but in 2005 the bank sold its shares.

The collapse of SVB became the largest bank failure since 2008. Small-business clients are concerned they wouldn't be able to pay their staff as some 89 percent of SVB's $175 billion in deposits were uninsured as of the end of 2022.