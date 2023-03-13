"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them," Biden said at the White House

United States President Joe Biden attempted to calm fears over the country's banking systems as more American banks come under stress amid contagion worries.

US federal authorities stepped up to protect all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which collapsed after a sudden run on deposits and prompted regulators to seize control last Friday.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them," Biden said in televised remarks from the White House.

In a joint statement the US Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Treasury Department said SVB depositors would have access to "all of their money" beginning on Monday

Despite the reinsurance from the government that SVB depositors will get their money back, Biden said that "no losses will be borne by the taxpayers."

"The money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance."

The President said the management of the failed banks, like SVB, would lose their employment and shareholders of the banks would not have their losses insured by the government.

"They knowingly took a risk and when the risks didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works,"

Biden's comments come amid increasing pressure on American banks nation-wide, as First Republic Bank shares dropped around 75 percent while Zion Bancorporation lost 30 percent.

Despite the growing concern of a crisis, most financial market watchers are optimistic that the stress on the banks will not reach the levels of the 2008 financial crisis.