U.S. senators introduce resolution on Saudi Arabia human rights issue

The move will allow Congress to terminate, restrict or continue security assistance to the kingdom

U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced a resolution under the provision of the Foreign Assistance Act that allows Congress to request information on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

The resolution was submitted by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican Mike Lee. The move would push President Joe Biden’s administration to submit a report on Saudi Arabia’s human rights practices within 30 days. Otherwise, all security assistance to the country must stop automatically.

After the report is received, Congress can then adopt a resolution on terminating, restricting or continuing security assistance to the kingdom. Last year, some U.S. lawmakers called for cooperation with Saudi Arabia to be halted, specifically arms sales, over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, despite Biden’s talks with Riyadh.

According to Senator Murphy, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Mideast subcommittee, it was the first attempt to implement this clause that is meant to trigger a conversation about human rights violations.

"When we cozy up to these brutal dictators, who engage in some of the most brazen, brutal repression of democracy and free speech, it gravely harms our efforts to save global democracy," Murphy said.