Holocaust novel removed as Florida school district purges libraries

Bestselling author Jodi Picoult's “The Storyteller,” a Holocaust-themed novel, was one of dozens of books removed from a South Florida school district library’s collection last month.

The novel was removed last month in Martin County, a southeast Florida district, after a parental complaint to the county's school board.

The novel was among several other literary works by Picoult that were removed from the library's circulation, alongside novels by other Jewish authors such as Judy Blume and Jonathan Safran Foer.

Picoult's “The Storyteller” follows the story of a Jewish granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor who learns that her neighbor is a former Nazi officer who served in concentration camps. In the novel, the neighbor asks her to help him die by suicide.

In speaking with the Washington Post, Picoult said the removal was “shocking, as it is about the Holocaust.”

Picoult also commented on the matter in an opinion piece for The Daily Beast, writing, “There was a strange irony that a parent wanted this particular book removed, because it felt a bit like history repeating itself.”

Florida Governor and possible 2024 Republican President Candidate Ron DeSantis has denied criticism that his state is banning books, with analysts saying the recently passed “Stop W.O.K.E. Act” encourages parents and educators to remove material from schools that could carry a hint of irregularities, such as “critical race theory” and “gender ideology.”

In an interview on i24NEWS, Daniel Pomerantz, the CEO of RealityCheck, says that DeSantis's moves to try and stop "woke" beliefs are hard to define.

"There's no clear definition of what they are," Pomerantz said on Zoom In.

Pomerantz continued by saying that the policing of content to avoid racism is having the opposite affect in schools.

"It's ironic that a law designed to foster inclusion ended up excluding an important book."

DeSantis's state is not the only one removing Holocaust themed books from schools, with Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” being removed from a Tennessee middle school curriculum and several books designed to teach young kids about the Holocaust being briefly removed from a Missouri school district.