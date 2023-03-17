Poll shows Democrats’ sympathies lean towards Palestinians over Israel

The polls results mark the first time since at least 2001 that more Democrats sympathized with the Palestinian cause than with Israelis

A recent poll by Gallup has found that for the first time Democrats in the United States are likelier to sympathize with Palestinians than with Israelis. Despite the favorability swinging towards the Palestinian cause, the poll found a majority of Democrats have a favorable view of Israel.

When asked by pollsters, “In the Middle East situation, are your sympathies more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians?” 49% of Democrats said they sympathized more with the Palestinians and 38% sympathized more with the Israelis, while an additional 13% sympathized with neither or had no opinion.

The polls results mark the first time since at least 2001 that more Democrats sympathized with the Palestinian cause than with Israelis.

“The resulting 23-point gap in Americans’ sympathy for Israel versus the Palestinians represents Israel’s slimmest advantage on this question in Gallup’s World Affairs poll trend,” Gallup said.

“It is also the first time Israel has not enjoyed a better than 2-to-1 advantage over the Palestinians in Americans’ sympathies.”

Support for Israelis continued to remain strong among Republicans, with 78% sympathizing more with the Israelis and 11% with the Palestinians, while 49% of independents sympathize with the Israelis and 32% with the Palestinians.

In totality, 54%, of Americans sympathize more with Israelis and 31% sympathize more with Palestinians.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636371783384436743 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The poll's results show a swing in support towards the Palestinians over the past ten years, as a decade ago 55% of Democrats sympathized more with Israel and 19% sympathized more with the Palestinians.

In speaking with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said that the question posed by Gallup shows a false division among Democrats.

“Democrats, from President Biden on down, strongly support Israel’s safety and security,” Soifer said.

“There is no contradiction between being pro-Israel and supporting Palestinian rights, which is why Democrats continue to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as security assistance for Israel and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not a zero-sum game, and thus polling that presents it as a binary choice is inherently flawed.”

When polled by Gallup on favorability, a majority of both Republicans and Democrats view Israel favorably, with 68% of respondents having a favorable opinion of the country. On party lines, 82% of Republicans view Israel favorably while 56% of Democrats share the same view.

The phone poll by Gallup of 1,008 voting Americans took place between February 1 and February 23. It had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.