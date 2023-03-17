'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after ban lifted

The 76-year-old Republican firebrand who is running for president again celebrates return to the world's biggest social media platform

Former president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

"I'M BACK," Trump said, alongside a 12-second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election, as he exclaimed: "Sorry to keep you waiting -- complicated business."

The 76-year-old Republican firebrand who is running for president again has been unable to post any content for his 34 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers.

The platforms banned Trump days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters seeking to halt the certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden stormed the US Capitol in Washington. He was sanctioned for posting content that the platforms said incited unrest.

Facebook parent Meta had said in January that it would be restoring Trump ’s personal account in the coming weeks, ending the suspension it imposed in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, when Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Opponents of Trump's return point to the messages he has posted on his Truth Social platform as evidence that he continues to pose the same risk that led various social media platforms to suspend him in the first place.

Trump also faces a $250 million civil fraud case brought by New York state. The lawsuit concerns an alleged decade-long scheme to manipulate more than 200 asset valuations and Trump's net worth, to win better terms from banks and insurers. Trump has called the suit a witch hunt.