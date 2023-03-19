Study: American conspiracy theorists lean towards antisemitic tendencies

The survey found that 85% of Americans believe in at least one antisemitic trope, up from 61% in 2019

A study conducted by the Anti Defamation League (ADL) recently found a strong correlation between conspiracy thinking in the United States and belief in antisemitic tropes.

According to the study, belief in antisemitic stereotypes in the United States has doubled since 2019, reaching its highest level in decades. The results of the survey show that these beliefs were particularly high among people who also subscribe to conspiracy theories.

The respondents were asked about statements such as "Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America" (39% agree), "Jews have too much power in the U.S. today" (20% agree), "Jews have too much power in the business world" (26%), or "Jews don't care about what happens to anyone but their own group" (21%).

Cross-checking data, researchers found that those who strongly agreed with the statement "I think that seemingly unrelated events are often the result of covert activities" were also those who believed the most antisemitic tropes (6.7 on average). Those who strongly disagreed believed an average of 2.5 tropes.

The study also found that those who believed in more antisemitic tropes tended to know fewer Jews and either had no relationship with them or had negative experiences with them. Released in January, the original survey found that 85% of Americans believe in at least one antisemitic trope, up from 61% in 2019.

CHIP SOMODEVILLA (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Archives) Rally of American white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups under the slogan "Unite the Right" in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States.

"Those of us on the front lines have been waiting for results like this for some time now, and yet the data is still startling and alarming: there is a disturbing increase in antisemitic views and hatred in almost every area, at levels not seen in decades," ADL Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in January when the initial report was released.

"From Pittsburgh to Charlottesville to the near-daily harassment of Jews in our largest cities, antisemitic beliefs lead to violence. I hope this investigation will be a wake-up call for the entire country," he added.