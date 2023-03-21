U.S. says ‘extremely troubled’ by Israeli parliament legitimizing settlements

'The United States is extremely troubled that the Israeli Knesset has passed legislation rescinding important parts of the 2005 disengagement law'

The United States said Tuesday it was "extremely troubled" by the Israeli parliament's vote legitimizing some settlements.

Washington called the move "provocative" and in violation of promises given to the George W. Bush administration in 2005.

"The United States is extremely troubled that the Israeli Knesset has passed legislation rescinding important parts of the 2005 disengagement law," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The legislative changes announced today are particularly provocative and counterproductive to efforts to restore some measure of calm as we head into the Ramadan, Passover and Easter holidays," he added.

According to the official, the move was in "clear contradiction" of promises made by then-prime minister Ariel Sharon as well as assurances made just two days ago by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"The U.S. strongly urges Israel to refrain from allowing the return of settlers to the area covered by the legislation, consistent with former prime minister Sharon and the current Israeli government's commitment to the United States," Patel stressed.

These statements come after Israel’s parliament early Tuesday voted to make Israeli presence in evacuated settlements in the West Bank legal after an 18-year ban. The legislation passed on second and third readings by a 31-18 vote, making it law.

Patel also called Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's remarks about Palestinians not existing as a nation that he made on Sunday during his trip to France “not only inaccurate but also deeply concerning and dangerous.” A number of Arab states, including Saubi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, as well as Eurpean countries like France, condemned Smotrich's comments.