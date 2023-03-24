Anti-Semitic incidents in US at all time high, ADL reports

The staggering total of 3,697 incidents represents a 36 percent increase compared to the previous year

Anti-Jewish incidents in the US hit the highest level in 2022 since the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) started reporting, the group said on Thursday.

ADL "tabulated 3,697 antisemitic incidents throughout the United States. This is a 36% increase from the 2,717 incidents tabulated in 2021," according to the group.

"This escalation in antisemitic incidents comes just as ADL has reported on Americans' highest level of anti-Semitic attitudes in decades," the report says, adding that famous artists and social media stars including Kanye West and Joe Rogan have been instrumental in normalizing longstanding anti-Semitic tropes.

"This is the third time in the past five years that the year-end total has been the highest number ever recorded," ADL said in a press release.

Anti-Semitic harassment increased 29% to 2,298; vandalism increased 51% to 1,288 and assaults increased 26% to 111. The vast majority of antisemitic assaults (107 out of 111) were perpetrated without the use of a deadly weapon. Visibly Orthodox Jews were targeted in 53% of the assault incidents nationally. This year, no assaults perpetrated against the Jewish community resulted in mass causalities.