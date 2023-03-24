Trudeau says Canada, U.S. must unite against 'assertive China'

The prime minister also expressed unity in supporting Ukraine and said the two allies must continue 'to face down authoritarian threats both at home and abroad'

The United States and Canada must together build a North American market in the face of growing competition, including from an "increasingly assertive China," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Speaking in the Canadian parliament ahead of a speech by U.S. President Joe Biden, the prime minister also expressed unity in supporting Ukraine and said the two allies must continue "to face down authoritarian threats, both at home and abroad."

Biden in turn announced a U.S.-Canadian deal to curb illegal migration across the northern border from the United States.

"The United States and Canada will work together to discourage unlawful border crossings," he said during a speech to parliament in Ottawa.

The deal will see undocumented asylum seekers crossing from the United States into Canada turned back. In the meantime, Canada will simultaneously expand the pathway for legal entries.

Biden and Trudeau met in Ottawa to discuss trade and illegal immigration. Prior to addressing the parliament, Biden told his counterpart "we're lucky, we have Canada at our north and despite occasional disagreements "there is no fundamental difference in the democratic values we share."

Trudeau responded by saying that Canada has "no greater friend and ally than the United States." To underline the message he presented Biden with a chocolate bar made by Peace by Chocolate brand started by Syrian refugees.