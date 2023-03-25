'Death and destruction': Trump ramps up rhetoric ahead of 1st campaign rally, possible arrest

The former president will gather with supporters at an airport in Waco, a city made famous by the Branch Davidians Standoff

Staring down a possible indictment, a typically defiant Donald Trump is hoping to put on a show of force Saturday as he holds the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

The rally comes as Trump ratchetted up the rhetoric against prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the prospect of possible violence should he become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges. Some of his recent statements echoed language he used in the run-up to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to stop the transfer of power to the Democrats.

The Republican firebrand warned of potential "death & destruction" if he faces criminal charges, hours after New York prosecutors probing his hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels said they would not be intimidated.

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" wrote Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The former president will gather with supporters at an airport in Waco, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the Waco massacre next month. In 1993, an attempted raid by law enforcement of a compound belonging to the Branch Davidians, a religious cult, resulted in a shootout that led to a 51-day siege, ending in a blaze that left dozens dead.