Canada, U.S. strike deal on illegal immigration during Biden trip

'Welcoming refugees and asylum seekers is a part of who Canadians and Americans are,' says Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced that he and his Canadian counterpart reached a deal on curbing illegal immigration, an increasingly pressing issue for the neighboring countries.

Standing ovations by Canadian lawmakers punctuated Biden’s speech to parliament in Ottawa which was thick on praise for North American unity – a sentiment marched earlier when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered his own address.

“American and Canadians are two peoples, two countries, in my view sharing one heart,” Biden said, vowing that Canada will “always be able to count on the United States.”

He further signaled a resolution to a persistent irritant in the relationship: Undocumented migration on their lengthy border.

“The United States and Canada will work together to discourage unlawful border crossings,” Biden continued. The arrangement will see undocumented asylum seekers crossing from the U.S. into Canada turned back, while Canada will simultaneously expand the pathway for legal entry.

The plan – similar to a crackdown on the much more heavily used U.S.-Mexico border – has been criticized by migrant rights activists who claim it will only push people to more dangerous crossings. Yet, Biden and Trudeau have both been under political pressure to relieve their strained immigration systems.

Regardless, “welcoming refugees and asylum seekers is a part of who Canadians and Americans are,” Biden said.

Face-to-face talks between Biden and Trudeau covered a range of areas where both sides pushed for improvements, including modernizing their air defense alliance NORAD, reaffirming support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, warning China of its role in “economic coercion, non-market policies and practices, and human rights abuses,” and vowing to support Haiti amid its deteriorating security situation.