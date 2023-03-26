At least 26 dead in Mississippi, Alabama after devastating storm hits U.S.

Biden: the federal government will do 'everything we can to help'

Concentrated rescue efforts are underway, as federal and state leaders expedite emergency relief in response to at least 12 tornadoes that hit Mississippi and Alabama, and continue to strike the southern United States.

President Joe Biden, with the deployment of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), promised to “do everything we can to help. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover, for as long as it takes.”

As of the latest update, at least 25 were killed in Mississippi, 1 in Alabama, and dozens of others injured. Night-time storms are more dangerous because alerts are less likely to reach people as they sleep. The tornadoes that tore through the state also destroyed buildings, knocked out power, and flattened the entire town of Rolling Fork.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, stating they will “marshal every available resource on behalf of our neighbors in need.”

More damaging storms are expected throughout Sunday that will impact the states of Georgia, Louisiana, North and South Carolina, eastern Texas, as well as more storms in Alabama and Mississippi.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi reiterated: “local, state, and federal officials will be working together to ensure help is provided where it is needed.”

Alongside federal, state, and local officials, Governor Reeves is slated to speak on the latest updates at a noon news conference.