White House expresses deep concern over events in Israel

The White House on Sunday night said it was "deeply concerned" about mass protests in Israel that erupted following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Earlier on Sunday night, Consul General of Israel in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation “to join the fight for Israel's future to ensure it remains a beacon of democracy and freedom in the world.”

"We are deeply concerned by today’s developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

She noted that U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone call with Netanyahu about the judicial reform controversy a week ago and stressed the importance of preserving Israel’s democracy.

"Democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support," the statement said.

Washington added that it continues to “strongly urge” the Israeli leadership to “find a compromise as soon as possible.”