Israel’s Netanyahu tells U.S. he will halt judicial reform legislation - report
1 min read
Sources from Netanyahu's circle tell media he has already informed the White House of his decision
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. administration that he would halt the legislation, media reported on Monday.
Earlier on Monday Washington expressed "deep concerns" about the ongoing protests in Israel and urged Netanyahu to “find a compromise as soon as possible.”
This is a developing story.
