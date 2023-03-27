English
Israel’s Netanyahu tells U.S. he will halt judicial reform legislation - report

i24NEWS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with then-U.S. vice president Joe Biden in Jerusalem.
Amos Ben Gershom/GPOIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with then-U.S. vice president Joe Biden in Jerusalem.

Sources from Netanyahu's circle tell media he has already informed the White House of his decision

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. administration that he would halt the legislation, media reported on Monday. 

Earlier on Monday Washington expressed "deep concerns" about the ongoing protests in Israel and urged Netanyahu to “find a compromise as soon as possible.” 

This is a developing story. 

