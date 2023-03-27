Three children and three adults killed in Nashville school shooting

The shooter has been confirmed dead, according to Nashville police

Three children and three adults have been killed after being shot at an elementary school in Nashville in the US state of Tennessee. The three victims were pronounced dead after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman.

The shooting took place Monday morning at Covenant School, a private Christian school serving students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The shooter has been confirmed dead, according to Nashville police.

Mass shootings at schools are a recurring phenomenon in the United States, where gun ownership is a constitutionally guaranteed right. On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in the town of Uvalde, Texas.