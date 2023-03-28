Fire at migrant detention center on U.S.-Mexico border kills 39 - report

The tragic event on the border of the United States and Mexico comes amidst criticism on migrant safety

Reports are emerging of a fire at a detention center for migrants that has killed 39 people. The Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) holding facility is located close to the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, near the Stanton-Laredo International Bridge.

Authorities have so far not given any official announcement, nor figures for injuries and deaths. However, tweets have been emerging with videos of emergency personnel arriving on site, including the National Guard, the army, local police and the fire department that have all been called to the location because of the federal status of the facilities.

Preliminary reports have stated that there were altercations between the migrants being held and the institute’s personnel, that later resulted in a fire set in the interior of the building. Earlier in the day, the personnel were reported to have been operating in the downtown area to remove migrants who were begging for money and selling merchandise on the roadside.

US President Joe Biden has recently been demonstrating his commitment to tackling the illegal flow of migrants into the United States, with visits to Mexico and Canada, as part of his effort to fix what he dubbed a “broken” immigration system. He started with his first trip, in January, to the border city of El Paso, right on the US side of the border to Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.

Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau have both been under political pressure to relieve their strained immigration systems. Though the plans have been criticized by migrant rights activists, because it pushes people to seek more dangerous border crossings.

All reports thus far have been unofficial, due to the developing nature of the story.