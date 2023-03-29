'Audrey bought seven firearms from five different local gun stores here legally,' despite having mental health issues

The 28-year-old shooter who killed six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville bought and concealed an arsenal of weapons despite heaving mental health issues, police said Tuesday.

Three nine-year-old children, two teachers and a school custodian were shot dead in the Monday attack, which once again sparked a public debate about gun control in the U.S. Nashville police chief John Drake told reporters that the shooter, Audrey Hale, had been receiving treatment for an "emotional disorder."

Despite that, the shooter, who was killed during the attack, was able to buy multiple firearms and hide them in the family house, while Hale's parents believed their child had bought and later resold a single gun.

"Audrey bought seven firearms from five different local gun stores here legally," Drake said.

"She was under doctors' care for an emotional disorder... Her parents felt that she should not own weapons… As it turned out, she had been hiding several weapons within the house," the police chief added.

Although there was no known motive for the attack, it was revealed that Hale, who used male pronouns on social media, had prepared maps of the school and left a manifesto saying that more attacks were planned. The shooter was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun.

Police said that students and staff of the school, which Hale once attended as a student, were not targeted individually. Drake told the media that "there's some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school."