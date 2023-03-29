Israel’s PM Netanyahu says alliance with U.S. ‘unshakable’

The prime minister added that he believes it is possible to achieve a broad national consensus over his judicial overhaul

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.S.-led democracy summit on Wednesday that the alliance between the Jewish state and the U.S. is “unshakable.”

Netanyahu gave his virtual remarks at the summit called by President Joe Biden shortly after the American leader once again voiced his concerns over the judicial reform crisis in Israel and said that Netanyahu is unlikely to be invited to the White House in the near future.

"Israel and the United States have had their occasional differences, but I want to assure you that the alliance between the world's greatest democracy and the strong, proud and independent democracy - Israel - in the heart of the Middle East, is unshakable. Nothing can change that," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister added that he believes it is possible to achieve a broad national consensus over his judicial overhaul. Earlier on Monday he announced the postponement of the proposed legislation following nearly three months of mass protests across Israel and repeated calls by international partners, including the U.S., to reach a compromise.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu said in response to Biden's comments that Israel will not make decisions "based on external pressures, including from our best friends."