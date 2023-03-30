Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges

'The foreigner was detained in Yekaterinburg while attempting to obtain classified information'

Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Gershkovich, 31, was detained in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth largest city and one of the country’s industrial centers. The FSB claimed it “halted the illegal activities of the U.S. citizen” who was “suspected of spying in the interest of the American government.”

The journalist had press accreditation issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Wall Street Journal said it was “deeply concerned” for the reporter’s safety and denied the spy allegations.

"The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich," the newspaper said in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family."

Gershkovich has previously worked for AFP in Moscow. His family moved to the U.S. when he was a child

"The foreigner was detained in Yekaterinburg while attempting to obtain classified information," the FSB said, specifying that Gershkovich was detained for collecting information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex."

Earlier in January, the FSB said that it opened a criminal case against a U.S. citizen suspected of espionage but didn’t disclose his name. Another U.S. national arrested in Russia on espionage charges in 2018 is former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and was expected to be released in a prisoner swap in December, but Moscow only agreed to exchange U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.