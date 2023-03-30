Two decades after the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, the vote was a symbolic step away from a war that killed hundreds of thousands

The United States Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to repeal war authorizations for past wars in Iraq, a historic step away from the invasion 20 years ago that complicated policy in the Middle East and divided U.S. politics.

The Senate voted 66-30 in favor of legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs), a measure that would formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars. The resolution would also repeal the Gulf War AUMF approved in 1991 after Iraq invaded Kuwait.

To become law, the repeal of the AUMFs must still pass the House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled support but said last week that the matter should first be reviewed before going straight to a floor vote.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said he would sign the measure if it reaches his desk after passing both the Senate and House. The Iraq AUMFS have been dubbed “zombie” authorizations because they never expire but their original purpose no longer applies.

Two decades after the March 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, the vote was a symbolic step away from a war that killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and thousands of U.S. troops.

Supporters of the repeal said it also recognized that Iraq was no longer an adversary but has become a security partner to Washington.

It was also the latest effort by U.S. lawmakers to reclaim congressional authority over whether troops should be sent into combat, which backers of the repeal said was importantly ceded to the White House as the Senate and House failed to repeal open-ended war authorizations.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to declare war.