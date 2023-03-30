'There is no love between the two men'

After exchanges between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding judicial reform, many major American media outlets pointed out the unusual nature of the U.S. leader's remarks and analyzed his refusal to invite his Israeli counterpart to the White House.

"The president's decision to publicly criticize Israel is extremely unusual for someone who has pledged not to interfere in the domestic politics of countries," the New York Times (NYT) wrote. According to the paper, although Biden and Netanyahu usually show a facade of affection and a mutual commitment to the security of Israel, there is no "love" between the two men.

Netanyahu did not hide his support for former U.S. president Donald Trump during the 2020 elections, NYT pointed out, noting also that Biden considered Netanyahu's speech on the nuclear agreement with Iran to Congress in 2015 as an intervention in the U.S. legislative process.

"I have never seen an administration respond to Israel with such intensity," one of the senior officials told the U.S. newspaper.

AP News called Biden's criticism and Netanyahu's response "an exchange of hostile messages." According to the AP, the two sides are trying to minimize their differences, but the current confrontation is based on "a rare disagreement between two close allies that reflects the lukewarm relationship between the Biden administration and the new Netanyahu government." "This is the latest sign of the cooling of ties between Israel and the Democratic Party."

For its part, CNN reported that President Biden and American officials had secretly tried to dissuade Netanyahu from moving forward with the judicial reform, without making any rupture appear public. Still, according to CNN, the gap between the two leaders who have known each other for decades has widened. NBC has also covered the crisis extensively and highlighted calls from opposition leaders in Israel that the dispute threatens the friendship between the two countries, and may threaten Israel's security.

In an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, Biden was criticized by pointing out that he is "interfering in Israeli politics." "Biden is lecturing Prime Minister Netanyahu on reforming the judicial system while remaining silent on the Iranian nuclear program," the Journal pointed out.

Finally, conservative network Fox News network quoted Senator Ted Cruz, who called Biden's comments "totally shameful."

"Biden happily welcomes anti-American radicals like Brazilian President Lula - while avoiding American allies like Netanyahu. It is clear that Biden and his officials are financing what they think are successful protests against the government in Israel," said Senator Cruz.

The channel also highlighted Netanyahu's words, according to which "Israel is a sovereign state that makes its decisions according to the will of its people and not on the basis of foreign pressures, even if they are its best friends."

For their part, Republican candidate for the White House, Nikki Haley, and senator Marco Rubio, blasted Joe Biden on Wednesday for his criticism of the Israeli prime minister and for his condemnation of judicial reform.

"It is outrageous that Joe Biden is lecturing Israel on an issue that is totally domestic," Haley wrote on Twitter. "We would not want the Israeli government to put pressure on America on issues that would concern our Supreme Court and it would not do it anyway. We must let the Israelis make their own decisions."