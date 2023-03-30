"Hate has no place:" Mike Tyson joins campaign against antisemitism

The post is part of the initiative by American Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft to raise awareness of antisemitism crimes

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson has joined the initiative spearheaded by American billionaire Robert Kraft to fight antisemitism. "Hatred has no place in this country. We must put an end to anti-Semitism, together. Show your support for the Jewish community," he wrote on Thursday in a message that he shared with his 20.5 million followers, as well using as the hashtag #StandUpToJewishHate.

He attached a screenshot to the message which readthat almost 70 percent of Jews in the United States have been victims of online antisemitism in the past year.

Screenshot/ Instagram Instagram post by Mike Tyson

The message is part of the initiative of Robert Kraft, winner of the Genesis Award and owner of the NFL's New England Patriots and the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.

As part of this initiative, the 81-year-old Kraft has invested 25 million dollars in a campaign supported by his foundation to combat antisemitism, in which celebrities such as rapper Meek Mill and retired NFL player Tom Brady participate and have helped relay the message.

"The hope is that the campaign will help educate Americans about the rise in hate crimes against American Jews," Kraft said in an interview with People magazine.

"What is happening today in the United States is a big part of my life. Studies have shown that 50 percent of Americans are unaware that antisemitism is a problem and that American Jews, who represent 2.4 percent of the country's population, suffer 55 percent of the hate crimes committed there," he added.

Mike Tyson's post caused a lot of negative reactions on the internet.

"How much did they pay you to publish this? Of all the populations that suffer from oppression and racism, is this the one that you choose to support?" questioned an Internet user who claimed that he had "lost all respect" for the former boxer.