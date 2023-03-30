'The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms'

The United States on Thursday said it was working with Moscow for the release of Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen and reporter for The Wall Street Journal who was detained in Russia on charges of espionage.

In a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington was "deeply concerned" about Gershkovich's arrest, and that the State Department was in direct contact "with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich." She noted that U.S. officials were also in touch with Gershkovich's employer and his family.

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," Jean-Pierre said. "We also condemn the Russian government's continued targeting and repression of journalists and freedom of the press."

Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city and one of the country’s industrial centers. Russia’s Federal Security Service claimed it “halted the illegal activities of the U.S. citizen” who was “suspected of spying in the interest of the American government.”

He will be held for nearly two months, until May 29, the press service of the Moscow courts specified, in what was the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.

DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. journalist for The Wall Street Journal newspaper.

Russian independent media agencies reported that Gershkovich was writing about the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin while in Yekaterinburg. He was sent to a pre-trial detention center after his lawyer was reportedly "blocked" from seeing him in court to defend his case.

The Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported that his case was "top secret," but that Gershkovich did not admit guilt. Such a development drew similarities to when former defense reporter Ivan Safronov was sentenced to 22 years in prison in Russia for treason, after closed court hearings due to the case being "top secret."

"I want to strongly reiterate that Americans should heed the U.S. government's warning to not travel to Russia. U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," Jean-Pierre concluded.