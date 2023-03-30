Grand jury votes to indict Trump - US media

This is a developing story

A New York grand jury voted to indict former US president Donald Trump for paying hush money, according to US media Thursday.

Trump said two weeks ago that he expected to be indicted in an investigation into allegations that, in 2016 before the elections, he bribed porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet over an affair they had.

He urged his supporters on March 16 to rally in his support, leading police to reinforce security in preparation for a pro-Trump protest around the courthouse where he is said to be charged.

"Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," he wrote on his social platform, Truth Social. "Protest, take our nation back!"

However, no formal charges have come before Trump until today.

More to follow