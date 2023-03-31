'Montreal is a wonderful place to be Jewish and I don't want stuff like this to get in the way of that message,' says director

A synagogue in the Canadian city of Montreal was spray painted with swastikas this week, drawing fierce condemnation from community members and city officials. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Statistics Canada, anti-Semitic hate crimes have been on the rise, mirroring a trend south of the border. In 2021, there was a 47 percent increase in police-reported hate crimes against Jews. A swell in anti-Semitic rhetoric online is attributed both to a newly emboldened far right, and attitudes hostile to Israel and the Jews amid immigrants from Arab and Muslim countries.

Established in 1921, the Bagg Street synagogue, or Congregation Temple Solomon, is in the bustling Plateau Mont Royal borough; the area, formerly a center of Jewish life in Montreal, is today synonymous with the city's multiculturalism.

Hadas Parush/Flash90 People line up outside Schwartz's, a famous Jewish-owned smoked meat sandwich restaurant in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal.

"Montreal is a wonderful place to be Jewish and I don't want stuff like this to get in the way of that message," synagogue's director, Michael Kaplan, told CBC. "People really get along, but obviously there's going to be somebody who doesn't. There's always going to be an outlier somewhere. But we don't build our lives around outliers."

“While the congregation is small, the synagogue evokes Jewish history in Montreal and the attack on it is causing dismay in the community,” the B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights stated in a letter to Valérie Plante, urging the official to be “more proactive in combating antisemitism.”

Plante tweeted that the act was "absolutely inacceptable. I am wholeheartedly with the Jewish community and I strongly condemn these anti-Semitic acts which have no place in our society.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640868020171034627 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Montreal, the largest city in the Francophone Quebec province and the second largest in the country, has historically been one of the most important hubs of Jewish life and culture in North America. It ceded the status of Canada’s largest Jewish population center to Toronto in the 1970s, amid fears that Quebec might leave the federation following a surge in nationalist and separatist sentiments; the Jewish exodus coincided with Toronto surpassing Montreal as Canada’s leading population and financial center.