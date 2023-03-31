Republicans, including 2024 rival DeSantis, blast Trump indictment

The unprecedented charges against former president thrust presidential race into uncharted territory

The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival to Trump for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, condemned the charges brought on Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments to a porn star.

In a tweet, DeSantis called the charges "un-American" and a "weaponization" of the justice system and said Florida would not assist in any extradition request. Trump frequently spends time at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida's Palm Beach.

Trump's allies and fellow Republicans blasted the indictment as politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune from the rule of law. The White House declined to comment.

Republicans' ferocious response to the indictment reflected the grip Trump still holds on the party and many of its voters as he seeks a return to the White House in 2024.

DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who have yet to officially declare their White House bids but are making moves to do so, all decried the indictment.

DeSantis is seen as Trump's closest rival for the nomination.