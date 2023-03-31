'The timing of the arrest looks like a calculated provocation to embarrass the U.S. and intimidate the foreign press still working in Russia'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on Russia to release Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held on espionage charges, while also rebuffing a call from the newspaper to expel Russian journalists from the United States.

Asked by reporters what his message was to Russia regarding Gershkovich – a U.S. citizen – Biden said: “Let him go.”

The WSJ’s board of opinion editors called in a piece published Thursday for the expulsion of Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. as well as “all Russian journalists working here,” describing the move as “the minimum to expect.”

“The timing of the arrest looks like a calculated provocation to embarrass the U.S. and intimidate the foreign press still working in Russia,” it claimed. But Biden said expelling Russian journalists was “not the plan right now.”

Gershkovich was “caught red-handed “ and detained in Yekaterinburg and is being held in Moscow until May 29 pending trial. He is believed to be the first foreign journalist held for spying in post-Soviet Russia, and his arrest is expected to escalate Moscow’s confrontation with the West amid the war in Ukraine.

The 31-year-old journalist’s detention – on charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison – is also a serious escalation of Russia’s sweeping crackdown on the media. His case also echoes similarities to that of Ivan Safronov, a former defense reporter who was sentenced to 22 years in a Russian prison for treason after a closed-door trial.

Washington condemned the arrest and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, while also advising those now inside the country to leave for their own safety.