Stormy Daniels "proud” of Trump's indictment

The former porn actress is at the heart of the case that led to the indictment of the former president, a first in American history

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, gave an interview on Friday to the British paper The Times, in the midst of media turmoil following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

During this interview, the actress said she was “proud“ to be at the origin of the indictment of the former tenant of the White House and indicated ”hope" to be called to the stand.

"It's huge and sensational and I'm proud".

The actress is at the eye of the judicial storm that is beginning to fall on the former Republican president. Stormy Daniels had received 130,000 dollars before the 2016 presidential election, which saw the surprise victory of the billionaire and former reality TV star.

In the middle of the election campaign, the porn star had contacted several media outlets in order to monetize the account of her sexual encounters with Trump, when the latter was already married to his current wife.

The billionaire's lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid a sum of 130,000 dollars to Daniels. The question at the center of this case, the outcome of which is very uncertain at this stage, is whether Trump committed an illegal act by paying the actress using campaign expenses.

The charges, which are about thirty different counts according to some sources, will be communicated by New York prosecutors during the arraignment of the former Republican president on Tuesday.