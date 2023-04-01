Wearing a hijab, she took an oath on a Koran, to the applause of the audience

In a first in the United States, Nadia Kahf, a lawyer specializing in family and immigration law, has just been appointed as a judge at the Superior Court of New Jersey. She becomes the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to sit on an American court.

The lawyer, originally from Syria, immigrated with her family to the United States at the age of two. After studying law at Seton Hall University, she specialized in family law and education.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640755100540076032 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I am proud to represent the Arab and Muslim communities in New Jersey and in the United States," said the new judge during the ceremony. "I want the younger generations to see that it is possible to practice their religion without fear," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639025981309501443 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nadia Kahf's swearing-in echoes another historic appointment in 2016, that of Rachel 'Ruchie' Freier. By taking the oath of office in the Civil Court of the Fifth district of Kings County in Brooklyn, she had become the first Hasidic Jewish woman to hold such an office.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1623476588238045186 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Her journey had been documented in the film 93Queen by Paula Eselt. In a great moment of emotion, the “God Bless America" had been sung in Yiddish during this historic swearing-in, another first in American history.