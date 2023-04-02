A fierce tornado sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines

A devastating storm in the east of the United States killed at least 22 and injured dozens, according to local officials and media reports.

As strong winds and heavy rains blasted through several states over the weekend, five people were reported killed in Arkansas with more possible victims expected as rescuers search through debris. A fierce tornado sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines.

Officials also confirmed four deaths in Illinois and three in Indiana. The Tennessee Department of Health reported seven storm-related deaths in McNairy County, at the Mississippi border.

Earlier on Friday, another tornado ripped open the roof of an auditorium in northern Illinois, causing a ceiling collapse, while a rock band was performing on stage, officials said. One person was reported dead and 28 others were rushed to local hospitals with five of them having sustained serious injuries.

A week ago a deadly tornado devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, destroying dozens of homes and killing 26 people. U.S. President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Mississippi and ordered federal aid “to supplement state and local recovery efforts” in the areas affected by severe storms.