Majority of ineligible Americans suffer from more than one of the disqualifying factors

A recent Pentagon study reveals that most Americans do not meet health requirements to serve in the military, without a special waiver for their disqualifying conditions. Raising concerns of a shrinking pool of recruits that has only grown as an issue in recent years.

Mental health and weight were the leading conditions that increased between 2013 and 2020. Many are ineligible for multiple reasons, rather than only one, at 44 percent. As far as those who were disqualified for one reason, 11 percent were overweight. Drug use followed at eight percent, medical/physical with seven, and mental health was only four percent.

Only 12 percent of available American youth, ranging from the age of 17 to 24, were eligible. The recent study confirms the challenges that the military faces in recruiting new members. Another WHO study highlighted the growing problem of obesity facing developed countries. Whether in Europe, Israel, America, or elsewhere, people worldwide are weighing more.

Beyond the 77 percent of Americans that are disqualified for suffering from mental health issues, drug use, physical problems, being overweight, or any mix of the aforementioned ailments, there are other factors in play.

Enrollment in college, disconnected and disinterested youth, and a declining population of veterans that can contribute to familiarity with military service, are just some problems facing U.S. military recruitment efforts. Department of Defense leaders have been aware of the challenges for a while, but the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the problem to unprecedented levels.

“I am proud to bring an end to the Biden Administration’s authoritarian COVID vaccine mandate on our servicemen and women that has weakened our military recruitment and impaired our military ranks,” said Republican U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.