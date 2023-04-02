Blinken tells Russian FM to immediately free 2 detained U.S. citizens

Blinken urges to Lavrov 'the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call to immediately release two American citizens detained there – a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter and a former U.S. marine – the State Department said Sunday.

In a rare phone call between the diplomats since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over Moscow’s detention of WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations. He also sought the release of Paul Whelan, whom the State Department statement said was wrongfully detained.

Whelan, a corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on charges of spying. He is serving a 16-year sentence.

Gershkovich was arrested last week for allegedly collecting information on an enterprise of the military-industrial complex. He is being held in Moscow until May 29 pending trial and is believed to be the first foreign journalist held for spying in post-Soviet Russia.

Blinken and Lavrov also discussed “the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” the State Department said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Lavrov “drew Blinken’s attention to the need to respect the decisions of the Russian authorities” about Gershkovich, whom Moscow claims, without evidence, was “caught red-handed.”

U.S. officials have called on Russia to free him, with President Joe Biden telling reporters that his message to Moscow was: “Let him go.”

The Kremlin noted that Lavrov also told Blinken that it was unacceptable for U.S. officials and Western news media to continue “whipping up excitement” and politicizing Gershkovich’s detention.

It was the first interaction between the two since last summer, when Blinken proposed to Lavrov a prisoner swap with Russia for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.