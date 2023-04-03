NYPD prepares for Trump’s surrender to prosecutors with barricades

Trump is expected to fly to New York on Monday from Florida

New York City police put up metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in preparation for potential protests ahead of former president Donald Trump's expected surrender to prosecutors.

Trump, who is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, is due to be arraigned on Tuesday. He was indicted by a grand jury for shadow payments of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep silent during his 2016 presidential campaign about a past tryst. The former president called the probe a political “witch hunt” and his supporters vowed to protest in front of the courthouse.

A court official told Reuters that some courtrooms would be closed down ahead of Trump’s expected appearance. The New York City Police Department is on alert for potentially raucous protests by Trump's supporters.

"(The) department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights," the NYPD said in a statement.

Trump is expected to fly from Florida to New York on Monday. His advisor said he would spend the night at Trump Tower, before arriving at the courthouse on Tuesday morning.