Secret contract shows U.S. govt uses Israeli hacking system - report

A secret contract disclosed on Monday by The New York Times, showed that the U.S. government has been using an Israeli hacking tool provided by the notorious NSO Group since November 2021.

The timing of the report is quite significant as it comes just five days after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a ban on government use of commercial spyware technology like the Pegasus program, developed by NSO Group, citing its use for political oppression in countries around the world.

According to The New York Times report, the deal between the Israeli firm and the U.S. government was signed for the front company run by a businessman who used a fake name. However, the contract, which is apparently still active, stated that the “United States government” would be the ultimate user of the NSO’s most powerful spyware technology.

It’s a geolocation tool that can “covertly track mobile phones around the world without the phone user’s knowledge or consent,” according to the report. The same NSO tool was used by an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his campaign against dissidents.

However, it is unclear which government agency has authorized the deal and is using the spyware. The report revealed that the contract “specifically allowed the government to test, evaluate, and even deploy the spyware against targets of its choice in Mexico.”

The NSO spyware tools have previously been used by the Mexican government itself that spied on journalists who were investigating military crimes. It was also involved in a political scandal in Greece where Israeli spyware was reportedly used against journalists and opposition politicians.

Similar cases were investigated in Spain, Poland and a number of other countries. Some might even suggest that the U.S. government was trying to monopolize the use of the Israeli spyware, which, by the time the contract was signed, has already had a scandalous reputation in Europe and around the world.

However, last week, Biden signed an executive order banning the government from the use of the commercial spyware, saying that it could be used by foreign governments to target Americans overseas. This means that if the contract is still active, it violates the current White House policy.

Earlier in 2019, The New York Times learned that the FBI purchased Pegasus technology that allows it to hack mobile phones. The new report showed that in November 2021 the secret contract was signed with a New Jersey-based government contractor called Riva Networks, the same one the FBI had used to buy Pegasus.

This time, however, the company’s CEO used a fake name when signing the contract. In addition, the report revealed that at least one of Riva’s contracts was executed on behalf of the FBI.