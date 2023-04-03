Chinese spy balloon gathered intel on U.S. military sites – media

'The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel'

A Chinese balloon that flew across the United States earlier this year was able to obtain intelligence from several U.S. military sites and transmit it back to Beijing, despite efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC News reported Monday.

The high-altitude balloon was able to make multiple passes over some of the sites before it was shot down on February 4, at times flying in a figure-eight formation, according to NBC, which cited two senior U.S. officials and one former senior official of U.S. President Joe Biden. They reportedly noted that it could transmit the information it collected in real-time back to Beijing.

"The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images," NBC cited the officials as saying.

Shortly after the report, White House official John Kirby told reporters that he could not confirm the information, but said the U.S. limited the balloon's "ability to be able to collect anything additive."

He added that Washington was able to study and analyze the balloon while it was in U.S. airspace, saying "we gained some useful context." At the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon's impact on national security.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over North America before the U.S. military shot it down on Biden's orders. It prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to China and further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.