Trump flies to New York to surrender to criminal charges

Security blockades and Secret Service agents have been posted at Trump Tower and the criminal court where he will appear on Tuesday afternoon

Former U.S. President Donald Trump left Florida on Monday for New York where he will surrender to criminal charges after becoming the first American president ever to be criminally indicted.

The 76-year-old Republican, who is also the party's front runner for the 2024 presidential election, will be formally charged Tuesday over hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642936330815520775 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Dozens of people lined the route from Trump's resort-home at Mar a Lago to the Palm Beach Airport, waving pro-Trump banners and American flags, before the former president boarded his famous private Boeing 757.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Supporters of former President Donald Trump chant and wave flags at a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

"HEADING TO NEW YORK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, minutes before he took off at 1 pm EST.

"WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642937954644393984 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Security in Manhattan has increased ten-fold ahead of Trump's arrival in New York, where he is expected to sleep at his Trump Tower on Monday night.

Security blockades and Secret Service agents have been posted at Trump Tower and the criminal court where he will appear on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of his arraignment, Trump is expected undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted and photographed, which is likely to produce the most famous mugshots of the modern era.

Trump has asked his team if he could print the upcoming mugshot on T-shirts, in hopes that it could serve as a rallying item for his supporters, The Guardian reported.

Despite having to partake in the standard booking procedure on Tuesday, the 76-year old is unlikely to have to do a "perp walk," in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras, due to the increased security for the ex-president under US Secret Service protection.