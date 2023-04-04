LIVEBLOG: Trump to be arraigned on criminal charges
Trump is expected to be booked and charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts after becoming the first American president ever to be criminally indicted
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to be criminally charged Tuesday in New York, where he will surrender to criminal charges after becoming the first American president ever to be criminally indicted.
The 76-year-old Republican, who is also the party's front-runner for the 2024 presidential election, will be formally charged Tuesday on 34 felony counts over hush money payments paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign.
As part of his arraignment, Trump is expected to undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted, but spared handcuffs and mug shot.
Judge Juan Merchan overseeing Trump's arraignment denied a media coalition's request for video coverage, allowing five pool cameras to only shoot still photos until the arraignment formally begins. He also stated that no cell phones or electronic devices would be allowed in the court rooms.
Did Trump decide to be arraigned publicly?
According to Rolling Stone, "the former president was offered a chance to surrender quietly and be arraigned over Zoom. Instead, Trump opted for a midday, high-profile booking at the Manhattan courthouse."
How are Americans viewing Trump's indictment?
In a new CNN poll, sixty percent of Americans say they approve of the indictment of former president Donald Trump, while the poll also found that most Americans agreed that politics played at least some role in the prosecutor’s decision to indict Trump.
New update from the federal investigation on January 6th
Meanwhile in Washington D.C., a U.S. federal appeals court panel has rejected the former president's bid to block top aides from testifying to special counsel Jack Smith's January 6th investigation.
Who is Stormy Daniels?
Marjorie Taylor Greene hosts pro-Trump rally in New York
The Republican lawmaker is hosting an event in support of Trump at Collect Pond Square, where both Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters are making their voices heard.
"Circus Atmosphere" outside the courthouse
i24NEWS Senior U.S. Correspondent Mike Waggenheim has the latest from outside the courthouse in New York
Small contingent of Trump supporters await his arrival
Despite calls from Republicans to come to New York, it seems only a handful of the former president's supporters have made their way to the courthouse.
Trump spent the night in New York ahead of his arraignment
Donald Trump spent the night at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan after flying in from Florida on Monday.