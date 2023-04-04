Trump is expected to be booked and charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts after becoming the first American president ever to be criminally indicted

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to be criminally charged Tuesday in New York, where he will surrender to criminal charges after becoming the first American president ever to be criminally indicted.

The 76-year-old Republican, who is also the party's front-runner for the 2024 presidential election, will be formally charged Tuesday on 34 felony counts over hush money payments paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign.

As part of his arraignment, Trump is expected to undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted, but spared handcuffs and mug shot.

Judge Juan Merchan overseeing Trump's arraignment denied a media coalition's request for video coverage, allowing five pool cameras to only shoot still photos until the arraignment formally begins. He also stated that no cell phones or electronic devices would be allowed in the court rooms.