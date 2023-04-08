Mifepristone is part of the regimen in the United States for medication abortions, which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the country

A federal judge on Friday halted federal regulators' approval of the abortion pill mifepristone while a legal challenge proceeds, partially granting a request by anti-abortion groups and dealing another setback to abortion rights in the United States.

According to court documents, the 67-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, allows the Biden administration one week to appeal the decision.

Kacsmaryk's ruling is a preliminary injunction that would essentially ban sales of mifepristone while the case before him continues. The judge, appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, did not rule on the merits of the challenge. The injunction will remain in place until the judge makes a final judgment or it is reversed on appeal.

Some abortion providers have said that if mifepristone is unavailable, they will switch to a regimen using only misoprostol for a medication abortion. However, the misoprostol-only regimen is not as effective, and it is unclear how widely available it would be.

Four anti-abortion groups headed by the recently formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and four anti-abortion doctors sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November. They contended the agency used an improper process when it approved mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider the drug's safety when used by girls under age 18 to terminate a pregnancy.

President Joe Biden's administration, responding to the lawsuit, said the drug's approval was well supported by science and that the challenge comes too late.

The judge's ruling will likely be appealed immediately to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with the U.S. Supreme Court as the next possible step after that.

During the hearing in the case, the judge raised questions about the regulatory process used by the FDA. Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department and an attorney for mifepristone's manufacturer, Danco Laboratories, argued that the plaintiffs had no standing to bring the case and said mifepristone has an impressive safety and efficacy record.

The Justice Department also argued that a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs would undercut trust in the FDA, the agency that signs off on the safety of food products and drugs in the United States, and would increase the burden on surgical abortion clinics already overcrowded with women coming from states that now ban abortion.

Since last year's Supreme Court ruling, 12 of the 50 states now ban abortion outright while many others prohibit it after a certain length of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.