Leaked Pentagon docs reveal U.S. spy efforts in Ukraine war – report

The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation on Saturday into the possible leak of Pentagon documents that were posted on social media and appeared to detail American spy efforts on Russia as well as U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine.

But according to AP News, the “leaked” docs could have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign.

The documents, which were posted on sites such as Twitter, were labeled “secret” and resembled routine updates that the U.S. military’s Joint of Staff would produce daily but not distribute to the public. They were dated ranging from February 23 to March 1, and detailed the progress of weapons and equipment going into Ukraine as well as U.S. spying efforts on Russian security services, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to NYT, which first reported about the documents, they painted a portrait of a depleted Russian military that is struggling in its invasion of Ukraine and of a deeply compromised security apparatus. They also conveyed that gathered intelligence has allowed the United States to pass on to Ukraine critical information on how to defend itself.

More documents involving Ukraine as well as other sensitive national security topics – like China and the Middle East – appeared on social media later in the day, AP noted.

In a statement, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the Defense Department “made a formal referral” of the matter to the Justice Department for investigation. The Justice Department, in a separate statement, said: “We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation.”