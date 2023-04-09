Ferencz was named chief prosecutor for the United States in the trial of 22 officers who led mobile paramilitary killing squads

The last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials against Nazi war criminals, Benjamin Ferencz, died aged 103, media reported on Sunday.

Ferencz passed away on Friday in Boynton Beach, Florida, his son told NBC News. The prosecutor, who graduated Harvard in 1943 and joined the U.S. army to fight in Europe, helped convict numerous Nazi officers who led death squads during World War II.

"Today the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz—the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor," the U.S. Holocaust Museum wrote on Twitter.

Ferencz was only 27-years-old when he participated in the Nuremberg trials in 1947, in which Nazi defendants were charged with crimes against humanity, including the mass killing of Jews during the Holocaust. Ferencz was named chief prosecutor for the United States in the trial of 22 officers who led mobile paramilitary killing squads, which were part of the Nazi SS paramilitary organization.

All of the defendants were convicted, with 13 of them given death sentences, in what became Ferencz's first career case. He also worked to secure compensation for Holocaust victims and survivors. For decades, Ferencz advocated for the creation of an international criminal court, which was later established in The Hague.