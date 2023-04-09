Group of NYC teens wanted for anti-Semitic attacks

In one incident, suspects threw rocks at victim and flashed a knife at him while shouting anti-Semitic abuse

Police in New York City are seeking three teenagers in connection with anti-Semitic incidents that took place in the borough of Queens during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The first attack saw three Black teens shouting anti-Jewish slurs while pelting rocks at a Hasidic Jew; one of them reportedly flashed a knife, but the assailants were scared off by a passerby.

In the second incident, the suspects spouted anti-Semitic abuse as they pushed the victim.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents, which they believe to be connected.

Last month, the Anti-Defamation League released a report showing a 39 percent spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York state in 2022, compared to the previous year.

"It's a new record for New York," said Scott Richman, the ADL New York/New Jersey Regional Director. "We've never seen so many incidents in the 43 years that we've been keeping track of such data."

Based on data released by the group, three of the past five years broke records in number of anti-Semitic incidents. While white supremacists are responsible for a majority of extremist-related murders in the United States, many attacks on Jews, notably in New York, come amid longstanding tensions with Black American communities.