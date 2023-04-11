'We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia and its ongoing war against the truth'

The U.S. State Department on Monday designated the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as being wrongfully detained by Russia.

The move signifies that Washington considers the journalist, who was detained late March and formally charged with espionage on Friday, innocent and the U.S. State Department will use all necessary means to secure his release. This status also makes Gershkovich eligible for a potential prisoner exchange.

“Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia and its ongoing war against the truth,” the state department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said in a statement.

“The U.S. government will provide all appropriate support to Mr Gershkovich and his family. We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr Gershkovich,” he added.

The 31-year-old reporter was arrested by the Russian security service in the city of Yekaterinburg where he was working on a story about the notorious mercenary group Wagner fighting in Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal denied that Gershkovich, who is known as an experienced and respected journalist, could have been involved in espionage.

Gerhkovich is the first U.S. reporter since the Cold War to be detained for spying. If convicted, he could be facing up to 20 years in prison.