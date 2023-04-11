One in five Americans has lost a family member due to a gun - study

A study published on Tuesday highlights that the number of mass shootings at the beginning of 2023 is the worst in a decade

About one in five Americans say they have a family member who has been killed with a gun, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study released Tuesday.

The survey highlights the deep nature of the epidemic of gun violence in the country and the urgent need to reform the legislation, while the number of mass shootings in 2023 marks the worst start to the year in a decade.

45,222 deaths in 2020

45,222. This is the number of gun-related deaths in the United States in 2020, the most recent year for which complete data are available, according to the CDC. That is 124 deaths per day, which marks a sharp increase compared to previous years. These deaths are mainly due to homicides (almost 5,000) and suicides (6,666), in line with the broader trends of previous years. There have been 146 mass shootings in 2023 so far, far beyond the numbers at the same time in the last two years.

A recent slate of mass shootings, including Monday's shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, has reignited the long-running debate about gun violence in the United States. This year alone, mass shootings have already claimed the lives of more than 200 people in almost 150 incidents, according to Gun Violence Archive. The assessment, which excludes the perpetrator and does not take into account the injuries of hundreds of survivors, largely underestimates the scale of the epidemic of armed violence in the country.

Leading cause of death of children and adolescents

Guns are now the leading cause of death of children and adolescents in the United States, surpassing traffic accidents in 2020, and although mass shootings dominate public discourse, the majority of gun deaths come from their use in a large number of suicides and homicides.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Protestors attend a gun safety reform rally outside the US Capitol in Washington, the United States.

Political efforts to curb gun deaths are extremely timid and woefully ineffective. In addition, the issue is intensely partisan and no political consensus has been reached in order to legislate on the subject at the federal level. The question is so intractable that polls suggest that a significant minority of Americans (just under half), mostly Republicans, think that mass shootings are simply normal to live with in a free society. Evidence from all across the globe would contradict this notion.

The United States is a notorious exception in the world, with gun death rates often tens of times higher than other countries such as France, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. The phenomenon of mass murders in schools, churches or shopping malls has no equivalent in the world. Access to firearms for US citizens is much easier than in other countries, mainly due to the interpretation of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.