Trump vows to 'never' drop presidential bid

Former U.S. president Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to "never drop out" of the 2024 race for the White House, despite his criminal trial.

The Republican frontrunner appeared on Fox News in a sit down with Tucker Carlson, his first major interview since his arrest.

Referring to years of Democrats' attempts to obtain his tax records, Trump laughed off the final charges that were brought against him, which total 34 felony counts.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Donald Trump in court in New York, USA.

"Think of this: So you have all of these millions and millions of pages, and they get you on a nondisclosure agreement." Asked if he would drop out of the race if he were convicted, Trump concluded, "I'd never drop out. It's not my thing. I wouldn't do it."

Instead, the former president insisted that President Joe Biden is not fit to run for reelection, questioning his competency.

Trump, who is 76, dismissed those who say the current president's age, 80, is what limits his ability to run. "I just don't see Biden doing it from a physical or a mental standpoint. I don't see it."

Trump and other senior Republicans have repeatedly cast doubt on Biden's mental acuity, with outlets like Fox News highlighting and criticizing the president's verbal stumbles.

The interview, which is airing in two parts, marks a return to the Fox News studios for Trump, who appeared often on the network during his presidency, though the channel distanced itself after the 2020 elections.