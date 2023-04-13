'He’s a smart person. He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren’t accidental leaks of any kind'

The man who exposed highly classified Pentagon documents is a gun enthusiast who worked on a military base, his friend told U.S. media.

The massive leak of U.S. intelligence data, mostly regarding the Ukraine war, came from a man nicknamed OG who ran a group called Thug Shaker Central for like-minded teens and men on Discord, a popular online platform for gamers, the Washington Post learned from the group’s members. OG is in his twenties, and brought the documents from his job on a “military base”, according to an underage group member who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity.

“He’s fit. He’s strong. He’s armed. He’s trained. Just about everything you can expect out of some sort of crazy movie,” the member told the Post.

He revealed that OG started sharing classified documents with his “online family” last year, switching from writing them up to sending hundreds of pictures in recent months. According to two group members, who claim to know OG’s real name and the state he lives in, he wanted to “keep us in the loop,” lecturing them on world affairs. He also got angry when other members of the group did not pay close attention to the documents he was sending.

“He’s a smart person. He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren’t accidental leaks of any kind,” the member said.

“I was one of the very few people in the server that was able to understand that these [documents] were legitimate,” he added.

However, he believes that OG didn’t consider himself a whistleblower and didn’t intend for these documents to be shared outside of his group, which included not only members from the U.S. but also from different countries, including Russia and Ukraine.

According to the member, when the documents leaked to other Discord groups and then to Telegram and Twitter, OG was “frantic, which is unusual for him.” While the FBI is hunting for the source of the leaks and the Pentagon has set up its own internal review led by a senior official, the group member believes that OG is “very confused and lost as to what to do.”

“He’s fully aware of what’s happening and what the consequences may be. He’s just not sure on how to go about solving this situation… He seems pretty distraught about it,” he claimed.