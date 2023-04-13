Former U.S. National Security Adviser suggests Israel should join NATO

He sees the expansion of the alliance as a strategy to confront Russia and China as well as the Iranian threat

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton suggested in his op-ed published on Wednesday that NATO should become a “global organization” by inviting three new countries, including Israel.

The two other states that according to Bolton should become members of the U.S.-led defense alliance are Japan and Australia.

"We need to implement the idea of Jose Maria Aznar (former Spanish prime minister) to make NATO a global organization by inviting Japan, Australia, and Israel to join the Western alliance," Bolton wrote in his article for the Wall Street Journal.

Bolton added that other countries could join NATO if they met the alliance's defense spending criteria. He sees the expansion of the alliance as a strategy to confront Russia and China as well as the Iranian threat.

These statements come 10 days after Finland became the 31st NATO member, while its neighbor Sweden struggles to secure approval from Turkey. Both Nordic countries applied for the NATO membership after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.