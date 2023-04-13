'I'm not concerned about the leak, I'm concerned that it happened. But there is nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of'

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that investigators were closing in on the source of the leak of highly classified intelligence documents – deemed as the most serious security breach in a decade.

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the possible leak of Pentagon documents that were posted on social media and appeared to detail American spy efforts on Russia as well as developments in Israel.

"There's a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they're getting close but I don't have an answer," Biden told reporters in Ireland.

"I'm not concerned about the leak, I'm concerned that it happened. But there is nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of,” he added.

Members of an online chat group were cited by The Washington Post (The Post) as saying the person who leaked the documents is a gun enthusiast in his 20s who worked on a military base. His nickname is “OG,” and he ran an online group called “Thug Shaker Central” for like-minded teens and men, according to The Post.

The leaked documents – although still unauthenticated with some attributing them to being part of a misinformation campaign – were labeled “secret” and resembled routine updates that the U.S. military’s Joint of Staff would produce daily but not distribute to the public. They were dated ranging from February 23 to March 1, and detailed the progress of weapons and equipment going into Ukraine as well as U.S. spying efforts on Russian security services, The New York Times first reported.

More documents that appeared later suggested that Israel “likely will consider providing lethal aid" to Ukraine "under increased U.S. pressure or a perceived degradation” in its relationship with Russia. They also charged that the Mossad, Israel's spy agency, encouraged Israelis to participate in mass protests against the government’s judicial reform plan.