Man suspected of leaking U.S. intel docs charged under Espionage Act

Teixeira faces charges of unlawfully copying and transmitting classified defense records – offenses that each carry up to 10 years in prison

A 21-year-old U.S. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret military intelligence records appeared before a federal judge in court on Friday in Boston to face charges under the Espionage Act.

Jack Teixeira, who was arrested by heavily armed FBI agents the day prior, did not enter a plea, but a federal magistrate judge ordered him jailed until a detention hearing next week.

The leaked documents at the heart of the investigation were posted online on a social media website in March and perhaps earlier, but news of their existence only came to light when The New York Times reported it last week. It is believed to be the most serious security breach in over a decade.

Officials were still assessing the damage done by the leaks, which included records detailing Ukrainian military vulnerabilities, American spy efforts on Russia, and developments in the Middle East. U.S. President Joe Biden said the government was working to determine “the validity” of the documents, as some have said they could have been fabricated or part of a misinformation campaign.

Teixeira was charged with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified defense records – offenses that each carry up to 10 years in prison. For now, he faces three charges in connection with just one leaked document: a classified record that described the status of the Ukraine-Russia war and included details about troop movements.

In a sworn statement, an FBI agent said Teixeira held a top-secret security clearance since 2021, and that he also maintained sensitive compartmental access to other highly classified programs.